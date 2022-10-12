How to configure conversations as Priority in Android (and why you should)

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
I cannot lie… I've missed conversations in Android. It happens. Most often I fall victim to this because I've either accidentally cleared all notifications without realizing there was a message I hadn't seen, or it simply got buried under the barrage of Messages and Messenger chats.
Fortunately, starting with Android 11, Google added a feature that helps make sure you don't miss out on those more important conversations.
The feature in question is called Priority conversations. Once you've set a conversation as a priority, it will get its own section within the Notification Shade that makes it easier to catch them.
In some cases (such as with Facebook Messenger), those conversations will be placed in bubbles that appear and remain on your home screen until you delete them.
By making use of Priority conversations, I haven't missed a single important missive since.
Before you dive into this, think carefully about what conversations you want to add as a Priority. If you add too many conversations to the feature, you'll wind up inundated anyway and will probably miss out in the end. To that end, choose wisely.
As I mentioned, this feature arrived in Android 11, so you'll need a device running at least that version of the OS. You'll also need some conversations to add, which can be taken from the Android Messages app, Facebook Messenger, Slack, WhatsApp, and more. That's all you need. Let's make this a priority.
The first thing you'll do is enable Bubble conversations. Although this isn't a requirement, it does mean those conversations you add from apps that support Bubbles will then bubble all conversations that are added as a Priority that will then appear as floating bubbles on your home screen. To enable Bubbles, go to Settings > Notifications > Bubbles. In the resulting screen, tap the ON/OFF slider until it's in the ON position.
Now, we'll add conversations to the list. To do that, go to Settings > Notifications > Conversations. In the resulting window, you'll find three sections:
To add a conversation to Priority, locate it from the list of either Non-priority or Recent conversations and tap it to reveal the options. You should see Priority, Default, and Silent. You will also see options to Bubble this conversation, Pop on screen, Sound configuration, Show notification dot, and Vibration. Make sure to at least tap Priority for the conversation and then customize it as needed.
At this point, those conversations you've added to the Priority list will now (at least) show up in the Priority section of the Notification Shade or as Bubbles on your home screen. This is a great way to ensure you don't miss out on anything from those contacts who should be considered a priority.