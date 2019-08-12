How to fix the Android bug that's draining your battery

Have you noticed that your Android smartphone's battery is draining much quicker than usual lately? The problem could be an Android bug.

Android Hacks reported, and ZDNet has confirmed through testing, that Google Play Services version 18.3.82 is eating through battery power in the background at an alarming rate.

Fortunately, you have some options when to comes to workarounds for this bug.

To suggestions offered up by Android Hacks is to either downgrade to an older version of the Play Services (however, bear in mind that this will auto-update at some point… hopefully Google will have patched it by then), or run the beta version (by signing up for the beta program or downloading it manually. Bear in mind the beta may be buggy, but it doesn't seem affected by this bug.

It is likely that Google will push out an update for this bug in the next few days.

