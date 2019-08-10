iPhone 11, 11R and 11 Max: Tech specs, features and prices

Apple's unveiling of the next iPhone is now only a few weeks away, and while the Cupertino tech giant is being its usual tight-lipped self, there have been no end of leaks and rumors for us to work through.

If you're expecting huge revolutionary leaps forward this year, I suggest you stop reading now, because all signs point to the new 2019 looking and feeling much like the current crop of iPhones. Sure, there will be differences, but they are likely to be evolutionary, not revolutionary.

So, what will the new 2019 iPhone be like?

#1: Three new iPhones

It looks like Apple will release three new iPhones in three categories: Expensive, more expensive, and super expensive. I know that Apple positions the iPhone XR as a "budget" option, but in reality, the cheapest iPhone is far from being cheap.

#2: The names

The names are likely to follow the current lineup: iPhone 11, iPhone 11R and iPhone 11 Max (yes, that X stands for ten, not X).

#3: Camera upgrade

All the rumors seem to be pointing towards the new higher-priced iPhones featuring a triple rear-camera array, which along with the flash will be housed in a protruding square module on the rear of the iPhone.

The three cameras will offer greater wide-angle coverage, and possible allow for new features Smart Frames, that captures the area around the outside of photos and videos, allowing for reframing during editing.

#4: Faster processor

A no-brainer. But who has ever complained that a new iPhone felt slow?

#5: Here's what the new iPhone will likely look like

Here are some of the best and convincing renders I've come across.

Latest #iPhoneXI report by Kuo via @rsgnl @MacRumors:



"special black lens-coating should help the far-right lens blend into the black bezels for a more aesthetically pleasing look"



Now could someone explain to me how the hell is that looking better?!🤦‍♂️https://t.co/X3LD64nWl8 pic.twitter.com/dGcfD8xrbv — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) April 18, 2019

This is it Ladies and Gentlemen! #iPhoneXI 360° videos + gorgeous official looking 5K renders + dimensions, on behalf of my Friends over @Cashkarocom -> https://t.co/xCo5wuKBxh pic.twitter.com/tDWGDbJSSM — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) April 26, 2019

#5: OLED and LCD

It's seems likely that Apple will not make a switch to all-OLED iPhones this time around, with the budget model likely to continue to sport an LED display. This is likely due to the higher cost of OLED panels, combined with lower production yields.

#6: No price cuts

It seems that pricing will remain the same for most territories, with the possible exception of China, where there are rumors that suggest a new iPhone that drops the expensive Face ID camera array for the cheaper Touch ID authentication system or an in-display fingerprint reader.

#7: Larger batteries

This is probably the feature that almost every iPhone owner wants, and there are strong rumors to suggest that Apple may be willing to bump up the battery capacity. But the downside is that it's possible that larger batteries will only appear on the more expensive models.

#8: Bilateral charging

One cool feature rumored for the new iPhone – a feature that Samsung Galaxy S10 users already have – is bilateral charging. This means that the new iPhone will be able to wirelessly charge other iPhones or AirPods.

How likely are you to buy the next iPhone? Are you playing a game of "wait and see" or are you already committed?

