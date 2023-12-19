How to get a shareable link to a ChatGPT conversation

JuSun/Getty Images

ChatGPT conversations can go on and on and on. But if you want to share the substance of one of those conversations, it can be difficult to somehow screenshot everything to fit nicely into another format.

Wouldn't it be great if you could simply share a link to a conversation, so others could read it? As it turns out, you can.

As you probably know, in the bar at the left of the screen, ChatGPT keeps a log of all your conversation sessions. Next to the topmost conversation is the familiar three-dot prompt.

Notice, however, that older conversations don't show the three dots. Why? I have no idea. They're there, though. Trust me. They're just invisible. All you have to do is click where the dots should be, and you'll get a menu, just like this:

Click Share and you'll get a link. Let me demonstrate. I gave ChatGPT this prompt:

Santa Claus is sick and can't fly the sleigh on Christmas Eve. None of the elves know how to operate it. Write a story where the USS Enterprise intercepts a distress call from the North Pole and Mr. Spock beams down and helps save Christmas. End with Mr. Spock donning the red jacket and flying the sleigh.

The resulting story was too long to include in this article. But if you click this link, you'll learn how Spock saved Christmas. Note that even though I used my paid subscription to ChatGPT Plus for this session, anyone can click the link and read the session. There's no need to have even a basic ChatGPT account to read a shared session. All you need is a link.

Here's one caution: Keep in mind that this shares the entire conversation session. So if you go onto other topics, or you talked to ChatGPT about other things before the item you want to share, and they're all in that one session, all of these conversations will be shared. However, anything you do in that same session after creating the share link will not be shared. Therefore, if you know ahead of time that you're probably going to be sharing a given session, it's best to keep it on point.

Happy holidays!



Special shoutout to Phil Shapiro of the Internet Press Guild who showed me that session sharing was possible, and then taught me how to do it. Here's his video showing how it's done.

This is my final article of 2023, so I want to wish you all a wonderful holiday break and thank you for all your interest, comments, enthusiasm, and support during the past year. Stay tuned for 2024. If you thought 2023 was interesting, you ain't seen nothin' yet!

