How to make money on Amazon by sharing your favorite products

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
If you have social media, you have probably heard the words, "linked on my Amazon storefront." Influencers will shamelessly plug their storefronts because every time you buy something from their favorites page, they get a commission. Good news: now you can do it, too. To open your own storefront, just apply to the Amazon Influencer Program.
Now, I know the term "influencer" can be intimidating, because it is usually synonymous with an internet persona with millions of followers. However, Amazon allows content creators with an ordinary amount of followers to participate, too. For reference, I have 1.6K followers on Instagram and 5.5K on TikTok and still got approved. The online retail giant looks at other engagement metrics besides your number of followers. From personal experience, you will get approved as long as you are consistently creating content.
Also: How to become a software engineer at Amazon
In your internet browser, open this link to Amazon.com. It will take you to the landing page to sign up for the Amazon Influencer Program. Then, click on the Sign up button.
After you hit the Sign Up button, you will be taken to a page where you can select the Amazon account you'd like to link to your influencer account. You can use your existing Amazon account, which will allow you to access your shopping history, product reviews, and lists you already have within your account. If you'd rather create a new account to keep both accounts separate, or if you don't have one, go ahead and open a new account.
Once you link your account, it will prompt you to answer a couple more questions, such as your social media handles, which will determine if you are eligible or not. Then the moment you've been waiting for -- *drumroll* -- you'll see if you get approved. If you don't get approved, don't be discouraged. You can work on your social media presence by posting more consistently and apply every day if you'd like. If you did get approved, time to move to the next step.
Congrats, you're approved! Now it's time to set up the storefront. You will want to create idea lists with your favorite Amazon items or recommendations. Preferably, make lists that match your content so that it interests your followers. For example, CarterPC is an influencer known for his coverage of tech, therefore his storefront is stocked with his favorite tech gadgets.
Getting approved is only half the battle. You won't make money until your followers purchase items from it, so make sure to share that link to optimize the chances of people buying your recommendations.
An Amazon storefront is a page on Amazon that showcases an "influencer's" favorite Amazon products. Followers can easily find product recommendations from people they trust, while influencers gain commissions from the followers' purchases.
Also: Amazon Prime vs. Amazon Business Prime: Everything you need to know
The commission rates range from 4% to 20%, depending on the item and category. Amazon is transparent about the rates by posting a chart online that delineates the rate for each category.
Amazon says, "We accept applications from all types of influencers, provided you have a YouTube, Instagram, or Facebook account. When reviewing your application, we look at the number of followers you have in addition to other engagement metrics." There are no exact metrics offered but followers don't seem to be the main qualifier as much as posting consistency.
Also: The persona illusion: Do you actually exist on social media?
Yes! You can apply as many times as you'd like. If you get denied, don't give up! You can polish your social media presence by posting more often and then check again. Sometimes, it's just luck.