'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Everything you need to know about Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days
Amazon may still be reeling in the success of its annual Prime Day sale event -- where Prime members purchased more than 375 million items worldwide -- but its second big event of the year is coming up. Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days will take place on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11.
Also: Everything we're expecting at Amazon's Devices and Services event this week
The 48-hour shopping extravaganza will run in 19 countries, including the US, the UK, Canada, Germany, Spain, Italy, Australia, and more. Customers can expect new deals to drop as often as every five minutes.
As always, the ZDNET team will have you covered during the two-day shopping event on the best deals for everything from Amazon products like Kindle and Fire TV devices to TVs, headphones, laptops, and more. Here is everything we know about Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.
When is Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days?
The Prime Big Deal Days sales event is happening on Tuesday, Oct. 10, and Wednesday, Oct. 11. Sales officially start at 3 a.m. EDT on Tuesday.
Who can shop during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days?
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is an exclusive sale for Amazon Prime members. For those who aren't members yet, you can always sign up for a 30-day free trial. (If you're a student, you may be eligible for a discounted Prime Student membership, which includes a 6-month free trial.)
What will be on sale for Prime Big Deal Days?
The e-commerce giant always includes sales from the biggest brands, like Samsung, Sony, iRobot, Peloton, and other renowned brands.
Also: The best Amazon Alexa devices you can buy
You can expect to find exclusive deals on Amazon devices like Echo speakers, Fire TVs, and Kindles, as well as sales for big-ticket tech items like laptops, tablets, phones, kitchen appliances, and more.
What are invite-only deals?
New to Prime Day this year, Amazon is continuing its invite-only deals for its October event. Prime members can sign up now for invite-only deals on select products expected to sell out. If selected, you will be notified during Prime Big Deal Days with instructions on how to purchase the item.
To sign up for invite-only deals, visit amazon.com/primebigdealdays.
How much is an Amazon Prime membership?
Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month, or you can purchase an annual membership for $139, which will save you a few bucks.
Also: These 5 new Amazon features make finding the products you need even easier
College students get a student discount of $7.49 per month or $69 per year. In addition, those with qualified government assistance can receive a Prime membership for just $6.99 after their free trial.
The membership includes free one-day delivery on most items, as well as access to Amazon Prime Video.
How do I find Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals?
Amazon usually has its deals broken down by category, as well as highlighting its lightening deals that only last a few hours on its homepage.
ZDNET will update our Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals pages throughout the event so you can see the latest deals and snag the best savings.