'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
How to make your Pixel Buds Pro sound even better via the Pixel phone settings
Although the Denon PerL Pro earbuds have become my baseline for how earbuds should sound, the Pixel Buds Pro are certainly no slouches. And with a slight tweak, the Pixel Buds Pro earbuds come very close to the Denons. If your phone is of the Pixel variety, this tweak is built-in and quite simple to complete.
That's right, unlike many other earbuds -- that require the installation of an app from the Google Play Store to adjust the sound -- the Pixel Buds Pro do not require you to install anything. In fact, even connecting the Pixel Buds Pro to a Pixel phone is as simple as taking the buds out of the case and Android takes care of the rest. Google has done a remarkable job with connectivity for this hardware.
Also: The best earbuds: Expert tested and reviewed
But what about those tweaks to sound that I mentioned? The only significant issue is that locating the custom EQ option isn't exactly intuitive. Once you've connected the Pixel Buds Pro to your phone, you won't find a launcher in the App Drawer named "Pixel Buds" because there is no app.
Instead, everything you need is built into Settings. Let me show you where.
How to adjust Pixel Buds Pro EQ
What you'll need: To make this tweak work, you'll need a pair of Pixel Buds Pro paired with a Pixel phone. That's it. Let's make those Buds sound great.
1. Connect your earbuds
The first thing you'll want to do is pull your Pixel Buds Pro earbuds out of their case, insert them into your ears, and make sure they're connected to your Pixel phone.
2. Open Settings
Once you've connected the earbuds, pull down your Notification Shade twice and tap the gear icon near the bottom-right corner.
3. Go to Connected devices
In Settings, tap Connected devices.
4. Open your Pixel Buds Pro option
In the Connected Devices page, tap the gear icon associated with your Pixel Buds Pro.
5. Open the Sound option
You'll find a number of entries on the next page, one of which is labeled Sound. Tap that entry.
6. Access the Custom EQ option
On the resulting page, you'll find a number of predefined EQ options.
Also: The best headphones you can buy
To customize your own EQ, tap the gear icon associated with Equalizer (EQ).
7. Adjust the EQ to meet your taste
Finally, make sure to have some music playing through your Pixel Buds Pro, so you can adjust the EQ to perfectly match your taste. Do this by changing the sliders for Upper Treble, Treble, Mid, Bass, and Low Bass as needed.
Also: How to record a phone call on Android in 3 easy ways
You don't have to save the changes, as Android will remember them in real time.
That's it, you're ready to jam. You can now close the Settings app and enjoy the improved sound spilling from your Pixel Buds Pro.