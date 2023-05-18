How to password-protect a file in Apple Pages (and when you might want to)

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Privacy doesn't only apply to your web activity. It also applies to the documents you create and share as well. You might have a will or bank account information, or maybe you're working on a new book and the only eyes you want on that document (at least during the writing phase) are yours. You might even have to create specific documents that contain important information you must share with other people.
With Apple Pages, this is quite easy to do. And once you've set a password for a Pages document, the only way it can be opened is with either the password you've set or TouchID (which is optional). Even if you upload the document to your iCloud, the password will be required to gain access to the content within.
I've used this feature on a number of occasions, especially when I'm on the go. Should my MacBook Pro fall prey to theft or hacking, I can at least be certain the documents only meant for specific eyes are not accessible to someone who'd use that information for nefarious purposes.
Another nice thing about the Pages password-protect feature is that it transfers when you export the document into another file format. So if you have to share a Pages document with someone who uses MS Office or LibreOffice, that password will still apply.
With that said, how do you password-protect an Apple Pages document? Let me show you.
What you'll need: The only thing you'll need is an updated version of Apple Pages. I'll demonstrate this on a MacBook Pro, but I'll also show you how you can set a password on a document within the iCloud version of Pages.
The first thing to do is to open your document in Pages. If you have yet to create the document, do so now. You can password-protect an empty document… even one that has yet to be saved.
Click File in the Menu Bar and then click Set Password.
In the resulting popup, type and verify the new password for the document. If your device has Touch ID, you can optionally enable Open with Touch ID to simplify the process of opening your file. Once you've set a strong and unique password, click Set Password and you're done.
Make sure to save your document. The next time you attempt to open it, you'll be prompted for the password.
If you work within iCloud, you can also password-protect your files. To do this, open a web browser and log into iCloud.
In iCloud, open or create the file to be protected.
Once the file is open, click the three-dot menu button to the right of the Collaborate button.
In the resulting popup, type and verify a strong and unique password for the file and click Set Password.
Do note, within iCloud, you do not have the option of enabling Touch ID for the password.
Keep in mind, if you collaborate on this file with another user, they will have to know the password. Because of that, make sure you use a strong and unique password. You never want to reuse a password, on the off-chance that the previous password falls into the wrong hands.
And that's all there is to password-protecting an Apple Pages file. I highly recommend you start doing this on all of the documents you create that contain sensitive or personal information.