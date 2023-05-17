How to deny websites access to your location in Safari (and why you should)

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Privacy has become something most users are acutely aware of. A big part of the reason for this is that so many companies have given in to using various types of information in such a way to target ads to users. For example, many sites use location information to fine-tune the ads they serve you. But it's more than ads. Companies also use your location to serve up specific news you may or may not want.
As this type of behavior continues, your information will most likely be used in other ways that might not be as innocuous as ads and news. If you've found certain sites to be less than trustworthy with that information, or maybe you're just starting to understand how important your privacy is… you might consider denying those websites access to your location.
Most web browsers are configured to always ask you permission to use your location. That's all fine and good, but if you accidentally allow a site access -- and forget that you did -- every time you visit the site, it will continue to have access to your location.
If you use Apple's Safari browser, there's a convenient way to change the configuration for any site you have open in a tab. Let me show you how this is done.
What you'll need: The only thing you'll need is an Apple device with an updated version of Safari. I'll demonstrate it on a MacBook Pro, running version 16.3.
The first thing to do is open Safari. Once the browser is open, click Safari in the Menu Bar.
Then, click Settings.
In the Settings popup, click the Websites tab and then click Location in the left sidebar.
In the Location section, you'll notice all websites you currently have open (in the current Tab Group) will be listed. By default, each one of those sites' Location permission will be set to Ask.
Click the Ask drop-down for any site you suspect is using your location information in ways you'd like to block and select Deny. If you have sites open in another Tab Group, you'll have to close Settings, change to the other Tab Group, reopen settings, and configure those sites.
Now that you've selected the necessary access permissions for the sites you have open, you might want to configure Safari to block access to your location information for any site you visit. To do that, just click the When visiting other websites drop-down (at the bottom right corner of the Location section in Settings) and select Deny.
Another thing to keep in mind is that you can look through the sidebar and select any other service (such as Auto-Play, Camera, Microphone, and Screen Sharing) and deny sites access to those features as well.
It's important that you take your privacy seriously. You never know when your location information could be used against you. With regards to your online privacy, it's always best to be safe than sorry.