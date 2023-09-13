'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
How to save your Linux desktop settings in case something goes wrong
I cannot tell you how many times I've approached a fresh install of the Linux operating system and had to remember all the settings from the previous incarnation.
Sometimes I can fairly easily get that setup back, and sometimes it's a strain. Or maybe I've just made sweeping changes to my desktop, only to find myself wishing I could get the previous setup back.
The good news is that where there's a will, there's a way. And in this case, the way comes from a handy little app called SaveDesktop. This app saves your desktop configurations -- such as icons, themes, fonts, backgrounds, and even Flatpak apps -- in a configuration archive that you can reapply latter using the same app.
SaveDesktop is incredibly easy to use and supports the following desktop environments:
- GNOME
- Xfce
- Cinnamon
- Budgie
- Pop!_OS (now COSMIC)
- Pantheon
- MATE
If your desktop is on that list, read on and find out how to install and use this application, so you won't have to spend extra time reconfiguring your desktop back to how it was.
How to install SaveDesktop
What you'll need: The only things you'll need are a running instance of any Linux desktop distribution that supports Flatpak, which is most of them, and a user with sudo privileges.
1. Install Flatpak
On the off-chance your distribution doesn't ship with Flatpak preinstalled, you can install it from the standard repositories.
If you're using a Ubuntu-based distribution, the command for that would be:
sudo apt-get install flatpak -y
If you use a distribution based on Fedora, that command would be:
sudo dnf install flatpak -y
2. Add the Flathub repository
To install apps from Flathub, you must first add the necessary repository with the command:
flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://dl.flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo
3. Install SaveDesktop
You can now install SaveDesktop with the command:
flatpak install flathub io.github.vikdevelop.SaveDesktop
4. Open SaveDesktop
To run SaveDesktop for the first time (and add a launcher to your desktop menu), issue the command:
flatpak run io.github.vikdevelop.SaveDesktop
You could also simply log out and log back in, and the SaveDesktop launcher will be automatically added to your desktop menu.
How to use SaveDesktop
1. Configure your first save
The first thing to do is name the archive that will be saved by typing a filename in the Set the file name space in the main window.
2. Select the settings to be saved
Next, click Items to include in the configuration archive.
In the resulting popup, enable any/all items you want to add to the archive and click Apply.
3. Enable optional scheduled saving
You can optionally enable periodic saving of your configuration archive. To do this, click the dropdown associated with Periodic saving and select from Never, Daily, Weekly, or Monthly.
4. Save the configuration
Once you've taken care of the options, click Save. You'll be prompted to select a location to house the configuration archive.
I would suggest saving the archive to an external drive, or to cloud storage. That way, in case something goes wrong with your operating system, you can apply the archive after you've reinstalled the OS.
Importing the archive
Should something go wrong with your desktop, all you have to do is open SaveDesktop, click Import, click Import from file, select the configuration archive you created, and click Open. SaveDesktop will apply the settings and prompt you to log out and log back in.
And that's all it takes to save your current desktop configurations -- and to import them back if something goes wrong.