How to sign up for Amazon's invite-only Prime Day deals

Amazon is preparing to host Prime Day, its largest sale event of the year, this July 11-12. If years past are any indication, we're expecting to see great discounts across a variety of product categories. For some highly sought-after deals, Amazon has opened a few 'invitation only' opportunities ahead of time.
Requesting an invitation to one of these limited deals doesn't mean you'll get to buy a 43-inch TV at $99 before Prime Day, but it will give you an early peek at some of the great sales being planned.
What you'll need: A Prime subscription is required to access the Prime Day deals exclusive to members. If you don't have a membership, you can start a free 30-day trial, but you will be charged $139 for the year if you don't cancel it before 30 days.
Go to the Amazon website and log in with the credentials linked to your Prime subscription.
There aren't many invitation-only deals yet, though more will assuredly come up the closer we get to Prime Day. You can find the top list of invite-only deals in the FAQs below.
When a deal is available by invitation only, you can either check out for the total price or click on Request invite. This is only for deals that will go live during the Prime Day event, so you won't have access to buying it at the deal price prior to July 11.
Now, you only have to wait for your confirmation email and then wait for Prime Day to arrive. A little popup will let you know that an email was sent to you after requesting the invite and explaining the process to access the deal on Prime Day.
The email will be sent to the email address associated with the Prime subscription.
Here's a growing list of the top invite-only deals we've found:
No. When you request an invitation on an invite-only deal, you're not guaranteed to access the deal price on Prime Day. Sales and items are limited in quantity, and Amazon will not grant all invitation requests.
I you are invited and given access to the deal price, according to Amazon, you'll get an email with a unique link on Prime Day to prevent people from sharing their deal links. This link will be valid during the Prime Day event.
According to Amazon, if you are given access to purchase a deal-priced item during Prime Day by invitation, but the timer on the product page expires, you will lose the chance to buy the item. You can request another invitation, if applicable.