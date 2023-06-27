'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Prime Day may not officially start until July 11, but Amazon has already released tons of deep discounts on top TVs, laptops, phones, headphones, robot vacuums, and more. The early sales go beyond Amazon's own products (though you'll find lots of deals on Fire TVs, Echo speakers, and Ring security cameras) and span tech products, home goods, and just about everything in between.
We've rounded up the best early Amazon Prime Day deals we've found so far that could be worth grabbing ahead of the big sale. We'll continue to update this list ahead of Prime Day as new deals and discounts are added.
Amazon's Fire TV line is getting big discounts ahead of Prime Day. With savings of up to 35% off, you can snag a 32-inch for as low as $130.
If you've been waiting for a sale to grab the latest AirPods Pro, now's your chance -- at nearly $50 off, it's a great time to buy the earbuds that feature up to 2x more active noise cancellation than the previous model, as well as 33% longer battery life and a wider range of silicon tips for a better fit.
Buy an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, or S23 Ultra (ZDNET's pick for best smartphone of the year so far) on sale at Amazon now.
At a whopping 74% off, the OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a steal. The unit has a 4-star Amazon rating with over 13,000 reviews, and offers four clean modes: auto clean, spot clean, wall follow clean, and manual clean. It also has a runtime of up to 100 minutes before automatically docking and recharging. If you've been looking for a cheap robot vacuum, this is a great time to buy.
If you've been looking for a new MacBook Air, this is a great time to buy the M1 chip version, which boasts 18+ hours of battery life and 8GB of unified memory.
Save 50% on the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet for ages 3-7, which includes a year of Amazon Kids+ content and a case and built-in stand. The tablet also comes with a 2-year guarantee, so if your kid manages to break it, you can get it replaced for free.
Amazon's Ring Video Doorbell gets a big price slash for Prime Day, at just $35. It's got a 1080p HD camera, two-way talk features, motion detection, and real-time notifications sent to your phone.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 kicks off on Tuesday, July 11, at 3 a.m. EDT, and runs through Wednesday, July 12.
Since 2015, Amazon has held one Prime Day event per year, spanning two days in July. There have been only two exceptions: In 2020, Amazon delayed Prime Day to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And in 2022, after the usual July sale event, Amazon added a second event in October called the Prime Early Access Sale. We don't yet know if Amazon will do another October event this year, but it's certainly possible.
Amazon is trying something new this Prime Day, offering some invite-only deals during the event. This means Prime members can request an invitation to score some of Prime Day's most highly anticipated deals that are expected to sell out, including the following:
Members who are selected will be notified during the day of sale with instructions on how to purchase the item at the set exclusive price. (Check out our instructions for how to sign up for invite-only Prime Day deals.)
Yes, you need to have an Amazon Prime membership to get access to Prime Day sales. Prime costs $14.99/month, or you can purchase an annual membership for $139 to save a bit. For those who aren't members yet, you can always sign up for a 30-day free trial. (If you're a student, you may be eligible for a discounted Prime Student membership, which includes a 6-month free trial.) We've also found some other ways to try to get access to Prime Day sales here.
Amazon Prime Day will be available to customers in the following countries this year: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the US, and the UK.
Prime members in India will be able to shop on Prime Day later this summer.
