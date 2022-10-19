How to take great macro photos with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The iPhone 14 can take some absolutely amazing macro photos. You can get in super close and capture incredible detail in the subject, details that the eye just doesn't notice.
The iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max uses the Ultra Wide camera to take macro photos, and this camera allows you to get in super close – as close as 2 centimeters – to the subject of your shot.
Also: The one super simple but overlooked way to improve your iPhone photos
As well as taking macro photos, you can take macro Live Photos, and also macro slow-motion and time-lapse videos. The process for getting the best out of the iPhone is the same as taking good macro photos.
Apple has made the macro photo process easy.
Open the camera, get in real close to the subject, and take the photo.
Simple.
Well, usually.
If the photo looks super blurry, it may be because your iPhone hasn't switched to the Ultra Wide camera automatically.
When in macro mode, this symbol will be shown on the screen.
Tapping on this disables macro mode, turning your closeup photo blurry.
If this switch doesn't happen automatically, tap Settings > Camera and make sure that Macro Control is enabled. This allows the iPhone to switch automatically to the Ultra Wide camera when needed.
Another thing to be aware of is that in macro mode, all the zoom settings beyond .5 is a digital zoom (in other words, a crop of the original shot). Quality suffers but it's convenient, so choose which is important to you.
If you're planning to take macro photos then there are some things that you can do to improve your closeup photography.
First is something to steady your hand. A tripod or a clamp can work. I don't like to fit my iPhone to tiny tripods because it makes them top-heavy. Instead I use a bigger tripod (lots of downsides here, like size and weight and hassle) or a clamp -- such as this Ulanzi Super Clamp -- that I can attach to a convenient surface.
How do I attach my iPhone to a tripod or clamp? Using this really versatile Ulanzi ST-03 phone holder. This easily fits the huge iPhone 14 Pro Max, even when it's in a chunky case.
I highly recommend this phone holder, and you can use it to attach all sorts of smartphones to all sorts of clamps and tripods. I've had mine for a few years and it's been flawless.
While most people get away with natural light, having decent lighting can make a huge difference.
If you're using natural light, then move around the subject taking photos to find the best angle. You be surprised how much difference the angle of the light coming in makes to the final photo. Also, adjusting your angle can allow you to get unwanted reflections out of any shiny surfaces.
If you want to add light, then there are a number of excellent LED lights available. Ideally you want one where you can change the brightness of the light, because very often you need less light than you think.
A light that I've been using is the Aputure Amaran MC LED light.
If you want to eliminate all ambient light, then a light box -- essentially a box that you put items into so you can control the light -- comes in super handy. These take some getting used to, but can give you some amazing professional results.
The light box I've been using is the Neewer 20-inch x 20-inch photo studio light box.