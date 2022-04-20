How to upload Google Drive files into Monday.com

Monday.com is one of the most popular project management platforms on the market. With powerful views and just about every tool and feature you'd need to manage projects of all types and scopes, this service is ready to help any organization (from home users to businesses of all sizes).

One very handy feature of Monday.com is the numerous integrations they offer, including the likes of:

Twilio

Mailchimp

Zendesk

Jira

Trello

GitHub

Slack

Gmail

Google Calendar

Google Drive

Dropbox

Asana

Zoom

Todoist

Box

GitLab

Survey Monkey

As long as you have an account with any of the supported services/platforms, you can easily integrate them into Monday.com. However, with Google Drive, there's no need to add the integration (as it's already built-in). The one issue is that uploading files from Google Drive to an item in your Monday.com table isn't exactly intuitive. Fear not, as I'm going to show you how it can be done with ease. Once you have the hang of this, you'll be adding all the files you need from your Google Drive account.

The reason why this feature isn't exactly obvious is that you can only attach files from Google Drive within the Main Table view. So log into your Monday.com instance and then click on the Main Table tab at the top of the window (Figure 1).

Figure 1

Once in the Main Table view, hover your cursor over one of the items until you see a folded corner come down from the top right (Figure 2).

Figure 2

Once that corner is down, click on it to open the card's Update popup (Figure 3).

Figure 3

Click Add file to reveal yet another popup (Figure 4).

Figure 4

Select From Google Drive and you'll be prompted to log into Google Drive (Figure 5).

Figure 5

Click Sign In and walk through the Google Drive sign-in process (which should be familiar to anyone who has ever connected a third-party service to Google Drive). Once the connection has been made, navigate to the directory housing the file to be uploaded, select the file, and then click Select. You can continue adding as many files as you like. After you're finished adding files, click Update and the files will be uploaded and saved to the item.

You can verify the files have been added by clicking the Conversation bubble associated with the item which will open a sidebar showing the files have been attached (Figure 6).

Figure 6

There ya go, you've added files to items in Monday.com from Google Drive. If you depend on both of those services, this is a great way to make them both work for you.