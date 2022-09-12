How to use a Canon camera: Beginner tips and tricks

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The first time I handled a Canon camera, I admit, I was a bit overwhelmed.
While in recent years, smartphone and mirrorless cameras have rocketed in image quality and usability, the DSLR is still a well-respected and popular tool in the hands of enthusiasts and professional photographers. Paired with the right lens or settings, you can transform a potentially dull, uninspiring photo into something worthy of being on display in your home.
However, as with many products, there's a learning curve and you can't run before you walk. Many of us will spend months, or even years, perfecting our photography game -- but here's a step-by-step guide to becoming acquainted with your Canon DSLR camera.
Founded in 1937, Canon has developed a massive range of cameras throughout the decades. Canon's predecessor began working on Japan's first 35mm focal-plane-shutter camera, the Kwanon, in 1934, and since then, Canon has transitioned from shutter cameras and cine-cameras to compacts, digital single-lens reflex cameras (DSLRs), and now, mirrorless designs.
Film has moved to digital, while fixed and basic lenses have evolved to interchangeable lenses. Connectivity is king. While mirrorless cameras are on the way to outstripping DSLRs and may one day send them to the legacy pile, they remain a favorite for professional photographers.
Canon's range now includes entry-level models suitable for beginners, such as the Rebel series, and more advanced devices for professionals, including the Mark range. The company also manufacturers well-respected lenses, such as the L-Series.
When it comes to pricing, entry-level Rebel DSLRs can be picked up for as little as $470, whereas a premium Mark VI, with kit, will set you back over $4,000.
When you first pick up a Canon DSLR or other model, you should keep in mind that the settings, controls, and overlays will differ slightly depending on your product. We will be showing examples using a Mark III, but the basic premise of most Canon cameras is the same.
We will be exploring how to change a lens on a Canon camera, the crucial settings you should become familiar with, and what shutter speed, exposure, aperture, and ISO ranges mean for your photography pursuits.
Pro tip: You should consider purchasing a camera harness if you're going to be working events. It only takes one slip for your beloved camera to hit the deck and disrupt the delicate components inside. At the very least, pick up a suitable camera bag with padding to protect your device.
Budding photographers need to be able to handle their lenses well to protect them from damage and make sure that their camera body is able to properly connect.
Lenses will come with both a front and back cover to protect them from dust and accidentally being scratched. Keep the front cover on for now and gently loosen the back.
On your camera, there will be a button near the lens slot. You will need to push this button down and hold it while slowly rotating the current lens away from the button.
You might feel resistance when you've turned it far enough. Pull out the lens, release the camera button, screw on the back cover of the lens, and set it aside.
Canon lenses usually come with a white or red dot. You should match this dot with the dot you will also find on your camera, which shows you how to align the lens and camera body properly. Insert the lens and rotate it toward the button. You should hear a click when the lens has been properly installed.
Pro tip: Never use clothing, towels, or wet wipes to clean your camera lens. You can cause permanent damage to the delicate glass, leading to scratches and image distortion. Instead, use a microfiber cloth or cleaning wipes developed for cameras, or a lens pen.
When someone first picks a camera, whether or not it is a compact, DSLR, or mirrorless, many beginners will start with an "automatic" function for taking shots. Automatic functions allow the camera to adapt its settings and make the decision on how a shot should be taken, rather than the user taking creative control.
There's nothing wrong with this, as first and foremost, you should enjoy taking photos. However, as you progress, learning how to make the most of your camera's capabilities by transitioning to manual options can improve your skill set and the images you take.
On most modern Canons, you will find the settings below.
The main wheel, and variants thereof, can look confusing at first glance. However, the main ones you will be interested in are Auto and Manual to begin.
Some Canon cameras will also have dials for turning flash on and off, for portrait and close up modes, landscapes, sports, food, night shoots, and more.
There are a few terms you should become familiar with when you are starting out in the world of photography.
Another setting that can be particularly useful when you're starting out is the live viewfinder. Found by clicking a small icon showing a camera body (in the Mark III's case, at the top and under start/stop), this will give you a live feed of what the camera sees. You can then adjust your exposure (normally through a dial at the top-right of your Canon) accordingly.
The visual data gathered when you take a picture, in the way you want, is a correct exposure. To achieve the right result, there are three settings you should pay particular attention to and experiment with.
Now that we've covered the basics, check out a few extra tips below for making the most of your Canon camera.
If you want to go beyond your smartphone and dip a toe into the world of photography, you don't need a camera that has every feature known to civilization. Sometimes, the vast range of Canon cameras and lenses on offer can be intimidating (as well as their price points), but the vendor does now offer entry-level cameras which are a great starting point.
As a beginner, you may want to avoid the more high-end models with the steepest learning curves -- such as the Mark range or EOS R's -- and instead consider options including the Rebel T7 or a Powershot compact camera.
While upgrading a camera body can give you an improved burst rate, battery life, feel and grip, or an enhanced viewfinder, lenses are what you should consider upgrading first. Lenses offer more versatility and control over your shots and come with a variety of options -- fixed, zoom, fisheye, telephoto, and more. However, you won't always get the best result out of your lens if your camera body is struggling to keep up.
Both Canon and Nikon dominate the photography landscape.
Neither can be considered the favorite of all photographers as these companies are closely matched, and both offer a huge variety of cameras and accessories for pros and beginners. However, generally speaking, you can expect cheaper entry-level DSLRs from Canon (such as the Rebel series), and cheaper lens options from Nikkon's range.
Both companies, alongside their competitors, are rumored to be moving away from DSLRs altogether in favor of mirrorless products. It will be interesting to see whether they remain neck-and-neck in the coming years.