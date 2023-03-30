How to use ChatGPT to summarize a book, article, or research paper

Screenshot by Jada Jones/ZDNET

AI chatbots like ChatGPT can be used to make summarizing long articles, research papers, and books an easier task. If you're supposed to write a summary for school or work on a body of written text, remember that ChatGPT should be used to help you understand a topic rather than to write your work for you.

If you're a student writing a research paper, someone wanting to know more about a lengthy article, or someone who wants to know more about a complicated subject, you can use ChatGPT to simplify the process.

How ChatGPT can create summaries for you

Materials needed: You will need a device that can connect to the internet, an OpenAI account, as well as a URL to an article, research paper, or the title of a book. The process should take about one to three minutes.

1. Find your article, paper, or book to summarize If you need ChatGPT to help summarize an article or research paper, find it online and keep it open in a separate tab.

2. Open your web browser and log into OpenAI Open your web browser of choice and type in chat.openai.com/chat. Log in or sign up for an account.

Screenshot by Jada Jones/ZDNET

3. Type your request In the chat box, type in TLDR: followed by the link to your article. TLDR stands for too long, didn't read. Also: How to use ChatGPT to write code After you type in the prompt, paste the copied URL of your article, and ChatGPT knows you're requesting the chatbot to give you a summary. Then, press the send button and wait for the magic to happen.

Screenshot by Jada Jones/ZDNET

FAQs



What are ChatGPT's limitations?

If you're using ChatGPT to summarize an article, book, or piece of research, keep in mind that ChatGPT isn't aware of events that occurred past 2021.

For example, suppose you ask ChatGPT to tell you about Joe Biden's political campaign this year to ban TikTok. In that case, the chatbot will tell you, "It is currently unclear what actions, if any, the Biden administration may take regarding TikTok in the future."

If you try to get around this and provide ChatGPT with an article that contains information post-2021, it may hallucinate. Here, I asked the chatbot to summarize an article about a new app I wrote about this week, and it made up a few details.

Lemon8 is a new app from TikTok's parent company, ByteDance. Although the TikTok trend may exist, that's not what the article is about. Screenshot by Jada Jones/ZDNET

Can ChatGPT summarize a PDF?

Yes, you can upload a PDF document to ChatGPT, and it will summarize its contents. However, the chatbot's summary accuracy can vary depending on the PDF's quality. If the PDF is inaccessible or behind a paywall, ChatGPT may not be able to summarize it for you.

Can ChatGPT summarize an email thread?

Sort of. If you want to copy and paste every single email, ChatGPT can summarize the thread's contents for you. It would be more helpful to glaze over the email thread and ask ChatGPT to help you write a response based on the key points you know about the conversation.