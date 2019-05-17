How tough are Apple's MacBook Pro laptops?

As devices have become thinner and lighter, the common conception is that they have also become more fragile. As a long-term users of Apple laptops, I've always considered them to be pretty fragile.

And it's also a common question from owners and those thinking about buying one.

Well, turns out they're not that fragile.

Must read: iOS 12.3: How to keep your iPhone safe from hackers and snoopers

The other day my 15-inch MacBook Pro had altercation with gravity, or more accurately, gravity's gentle tug initiated prompted it to have an altercation with the ground, tugging it out of my hand and sending it on a rather flight path onto rocks and dirt.

Initially I thought it was a gonner. It was an ugly fall. The sort of fall that breaks electronic devices and sends them on a one-way trip to Silicon Heaven.

So, imagine my surprise when I gingerly open the lid to find that it still works.

Yes, the screen is not right, suffering from the stage lighting effect, and the case is badly damaged, but it still works. The keyboard, trackpad, and USB-C ports all work.

Given how small the tolerances are, especially between the bezel and the display, I'm surprised that it wasn't totally destroyed. Now I'm not saying that you'd be as fortunate -- I think luck played some part in this -- but I've seen devices be destroyed by much smaller falls.

So, it turns out that Apple's MacBook Pro design is quite rugged.

See also: