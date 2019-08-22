HP adds AMD Ryzen processor options to Pavilion Gaming Desktop, Gaming 15 Laptop PCs

A day after Dell announced some new gaming desktops at the Gamescom 2019 trade event, another heavy hitting PC manufacturer has some gaming news of its own. HP is refreshing its Pavilion Gaming lineup with a continuing emphasis on offering AMD Ryzen processors as well as the usual Intel Core chips.

The company started adding Ryzen 7 processors as an option to its EliteBook 700 G6 business laptops earlier this summer, and it must be pleased enough with the performance gains to make the new Pavilion Gaming 15 laptop HP's first portable gamer to feature an AMD processor inside. The base model will come with a Ryzen 5 processor, though you'll have the option to upgrade to a Ryzen 7 chip instead. Likewise, the base configuration includes the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card, but the GTX 1660 Ti is a step-up option.

The Pavilion Gaming 15 includes a 15.6-inch 1080p display, running at either 60Hz or 144Hz, at least 8 gigs of RAM, and up to 1TB of solid-state storage. It weighs in at 5 pounds and features green or purple accents on the HP logo and the backlit keyboard. Expect the new laptop to be available next month with a starting price of $799.99.

HP has also updated its Pavilion Gaming Desktop, giving it a bit of a face lift while also adding the latest components. The new chassis, complete with green or purple accents, is a bit more compact than its predecessor but provides plenty of upgrade options for DIYers, offering three drive bays and easy access to replace a power supply unit, graphics card or networking card.

The Pavilion Gaming Desktop can be equipped either with a ninth-generation Intel Core or an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, with graphics card options going up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 and RTX 2060 Super or an AMD Radeon RX500. It also can be stuffed with up to 32GB of RAM and a choice of solid-state and hard drives. The new desktop will be available later this month with a starting price of $699.99.