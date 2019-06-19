HP adds second-gen AMD Ryzen mobile processors options to latest EliteBook 700 G6 business laptops

When we last looked at HP's EliteBook 700 lineup, our reviewer Sandra Vogel found the EliteBook 745 G5 to be a solid, if flawed, laptop for enterprise workers. It was notable, however, for featuring AMD's Ryzen processors when most corporate machines relied (and still rely) on Intel inside.

With a pair of new G6 models, HP is doubling down on its Ryzen bet, offering a wide range of processor options, culminating in the quad-core Ryzen 7 3700U with integrated Radeon RX Vega 10 graphics. (Also found on the latest Acer Swift 3 thin-and-light.) That processor has been dubbed the fastest for ultrathin laptops, with the ability to take on Intel's Core i7 equivalent. And svelte the new EliteBooks are, with the 13.3-inch 735 G6 weighing in at 2.9 pounds and the the 14-inch 745 G6 tipping the scales at 3.3 pounds.

Vogel concluded that the G5's screen left something to be desired, but it doesn't look like much was done to address her concerns with the latest G6 models. Though the base configuration comes with a 1,920x1,080 full 1080p HD display, that's the only resolution option available -- no higher resolution choices are offered. The screen includes an anti-reflective coating, but it remains to be seen if it addresses the reflectiveness issues Vogel faced with the G5 display.

HP offers up to 32GB of RAM with the new EliteBook G6 systems, as well as a range of solid-state storage options, up to a terabyte drive with a PCIe 3.0 NVMe interface. For mobile workers who need to be connected even when disconnected from Wi-Fi, the new models can be equipped with an LTE modem to access cellular networks.

The first EliteBook G6 offerings are expected to be available to order later in June. The larger 745 G6 is expected to have a starting price of $929, while the 735 G6 will start at $1,199.

[Via HotHardware]