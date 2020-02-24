HP creates multi-year "value creation" plan to fend off Xerox

HP on Monday announced a three-year strategic and financial value creation plan" to drive earnings growth and fend off Xerox's takeover bid. The plan includes a capital return program aiming to return $16 billion to HP shareholders through fiscal 2022.

Xerox's revised proposal, announced on February 10, "meaningfully undervalues HP, creates significant risk and compromises the future of our company," HP CEO and president Enrique Lores said in a statement.

At the same time, HP said it is reaching out to Xerox "to explore if there is a combination that creates value for HP shareholders that is additive to HP's strategic and financial plan."

For the time being, HP's board is "united in its full support of the company's strategy and team," Chip Bergh, chair of HP's board of directors, said in a statement.

Under the multi-year plan, HP said it expects to deliver $3.25 to $3.65 non-GAAP diluted net EPS by 2022. Non-GAAP operating profit in fiscal 2022 should fall between $4.7 billion to $5.1 billion.

"HP is out of the gate strong in Q1, with outstanding earnings and a robust plan to create significant value for shareholders," Lores said in a statement. "Our three-year financial targets reflect a company at the top of its game, combining the industry's best innovation with disciplined cost management and aggressive capital returns to support a compelling investment in both the short and long term."

For the first quarter, HP's non-GAAP diluted net EPS came to 65 cents. Net revenue was $14.6 billion, down 0.6 percent from the prior-year period

Analysts were expecting earnings of 54 cents on revenue of $14.63 billion.

Personal Systems net revenue in Q1 came to $9.89 billion, up 2 percent year-over-year. Commercial net revenue increased 7 percent and Consumer net revenue decreased 7 percent. Total units were up 4 percent, with Notebooks units up 2 percent and Desktops units up 7 percent.

Q1 Printing net revenue was $4.72 billion, down 7 percent year-over year. Total hardware units were down 10 percent with Commercial hardware units down 1 percent and Consumer hardware units down 13 percent. Supplies net revenue was down 7 percent.

For the second quarter, HP expects non-GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of 49 cents to 53 cents. Analysts are looking for earnings of 54 cents on revenue of $13.92 billion.