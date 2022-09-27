'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
HP just dropped a flash sale and if you're in the market for a new laptop, desktop gaming rig, or peripherals including mice and keyboards, you will have to move fast.
The technology giant is offering up to 67% off a range of devices, with savings worth hundreds of dollars available for HP computer lines including the OMEN and Pavilion ranges. There are also discounts for select printers, monitors, and subscriptions to Microsoft Office applications.
The flash sale, launched directly on HP's website, will end tomorrow. Our top picks for HP's limited-time deals are below.
Our favorite product in HP's flash sale is the HP OMEN 40L desktop. Available with a discount of $550, this desktop gaming rig operates on Windows 11 Home and is equipped with an Intel Core i7 processor (up to 5 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost), Intel UHD 770 & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Graphics, 16GB RAM, four memory slots, 1TB storage, and a range of additional expansion slots and ports.
An option for work and study, the 15.6" HP Pavilion laptop is also on sale. This customizable laptop includes Windows 11 Home (upgradable to Pro), an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage (up to 1TB), an optional DVD burner, and a webcam. While there is an included 15.6" FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS display, the screen can be improved by opting for touch screen capabilities.
Another option for gamers who prefer AMD processing power is found in the Pavilion range. With a discount of $350, you can purchase a stylish desktop tower PC featuring Windows 11 Home, an AMD Ryzen 7 5700G processor (up to 4.6 GHz), AMD Radeon and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics, 16GB RAM, two memory slots, and 512GB SSD storage.
While these top deals aren't to be missed, you might also want to check out the discounts on alternative models and peripherals we also like the look of.