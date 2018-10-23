HP launches EliteBook x360 1040 G5, takes aim at Lenovo's ThinkPad Carbon X1

HP launched its next-generation EliteBook--a 2-in-1 business laptop called the HP EliteBook x360 1040 G5--and is aiming directly at Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon and its customer base.

The latest EliteBook is part of a refresh of HP's premium hardware portfolio.

HP's focus on wooing Lenovo's ThinkPad base comes as IDC recently put Lenovo at the top of the market share heap. Alex Thatcher, director of commercial PCs at HP, said the commercial 1000 series is "where we invest to lead." Lenovo launched the ThinkPad Extreme X1 in August.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway with the HP EliteBook x360 1040 G5 is that the company built a 14-inch screen in a 13-inch chassis.

The HP EliteBook x360 1040 G5 also has an outdoor viewable screen and up to 17 hour battery life. The device will be available in October starting at $1,499. On Amazon, the previous version of the EliteBook was marked down a week ago.

Key specs for the HP EliteBook x360 1040 G5 include:

8th gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processors.

Up to 2TB of storage.

Up to 32GB memory.

Gigabit Class 4G LTE.

IT tools for manageability, hardware as a service and back-up images.

HP's big sell is that the HP EliteBook x360 1040 G5 has a smaller footprint than its predecessor, which is marked down on HP's store.

The HP EliteBook x360 1040 G5 is part of a broader premium device rollout under HP's one life strategy that aims to target consumers, commercial users and creative pros. Here's how the devices--including EliteDisplay E243D, USB fingerprint Readers Mouse and Spectre 13 and Spectre 15 x360.

Full specifications:

Operating System

Windows 10 Pro 64 - HP recommends Windows 10 Pro.

Windows 10 Pro 64 (National Academic only)

Windows 10 Home 64

Windows 10 Home Single Language 64

Processor

8th Generation Intel® Core i7 processor (i7-8650U); 8th Generation Intel® Core i7 processor (i7-8550U); 8th Generation Intel® Core i5 processor (i5-8350U); 8th Generation Intel® Core i5 processor (i5-8250U)

Maximum memory

32 GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM 7

(Memory soldered down. Supports dual channel memory.)

Internal Storage

256 GB up to 2 TB PCIe® NVMe™ M.2 SSD 8

512 GB M.2 SATA FIPS 140-2 SSD 8

512 GB PCIe® NVMe™ M.2 SED SSD 8

256 GB M.2 SATA SED SSD 8

128 GB M.2 SATA SSD 8

118 GB Intel® Optane PCIe® NVMe™ M.2 SSD

Display

14" diagonal 4K IPS eDP + PSR BrightView WLED-backlit touch screen direct bonded with Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5, 500 cd/m², 100% sRGB (3840x 2160); HP Sure View Integrated Privacy Screen 14" diagonal FHD IPS eDP + PSR anti-glare LED-backlit touch screen direct bonded with Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 700 cd/m², 100% sRGB (1920 x 1080); HP Sure View Integrated Privacy Screen 14" diagonal FHD IPS eDP + PSR LED-backlit touch screen direct bonded with Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5, 700 cd/m², 100% sRGB (1920 x 1080); 14" diagonal FHD IPS eDP + PSR anti-glare LED-backlit touch screen direct bonded with Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5, 400 cd/m², 100% sRGB (1920 x 1080); 14" diagonal FHD IPS eDP + PSR BrightView WLED-backlit touch screen direct bonded with Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5, 400 cd/m², 100% sRGB (1920 x 1080)

Graphics

Integrated: Intel® UHD Graphics 620

Wireless

Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 8265 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2x2) Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth® 4.2 Combo, non-vPro™; Intel® Dual Band Wireless-AC 8265 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2x2) Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth® 4.2 Combo, vPro™; Intel® XMM™ 7360 LTE-Advanced Cat 9; HP lt4132 LTE/HSPA+ 4G Mobile

Broadband Module Cat 4; Intel® XMM™ 7560 LTE-Advanced Pro Cat 16 9,10,11,12,42

(Compatible with Miracast-certified devices.)

Ports and Connectors

2 USB 3.1 Type-C™ with Thunderbolt™ support; 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 (1 charging); 1 headphone-out; 1 HDMI 1.4; 1 External Nano SIM slot for WWAN (Cables are not included.)

Audio

Bang & Olufsen, 4 Premium stereo speakers, multi array world-facing microphone

Sensors

Accelerometer; Magnetometer; Gyroscope; Ambient light sensor; Hall sensor

Camera