Lenovo unveils ThinkPad Extreme X1 alongside new Chromebooks at IFA

Lenovo has revealed the new ThinkPad X1 Extreme - the first in the X1 series to be equipped with a discrete NVIDIA graphics card.

Revealed at IFA 2018 in Berlin, the new 15-inch Lenovo laptop is designed for 'advanced users' and on paper promises to be the best performing X1 Series laptop to date.

Image: Lenovo

Powered by the latest 8th Gen Intel Core processors, the ThinkPad X1 Extreme is described as suited to intensive workloads such as video and photo editing; graphics rendering, running virtual and mixed reality applications, as well as gaming.

However, while the laptop's VR capabilities are being touted, the machine's Nvidia 1050 Ti GPU is the bare minimum that Oculus lists as needed for its VR headsets to deliver an acceptable performance, while HTC suggests a higher specced NVIDIA card as being recommended for use with its Vive headsets.

The ThinkPad X1 Extreme has multi-monitor support to enable multitasking and its RapidCharge technology allows the battery to be charged to 80% power in one hour - with up to 15 hours of battery life available on a single charge.

Lenovo's latest product also comes with security features including the ThinkShutter camera cover, Windows Hello facial recognition, and a touch fingerprint reader.

The ThinkPad X1 Extreme will be available from September starting at $1,859.

New Chromebooks

Lenovo also announced three new Chromebooks at IFA.

The high-end Yoga Chromebook is a 15-inch machine that runs on an 8th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, has SSD storage, DDR4 memory, an up to 4K display and up to 10 hours of battery life. It is available from the end of October with a starting price of $600.

In contrast, the Chromebook C330 and S330 are budget machines that run on MediaTek 8173C Arm processors. The C330, an 11.6-inch 2-in-1, will sell for $280, and the S330, a 14-inch clamshell, will sell for $250. Both will be available from November.

