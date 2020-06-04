HP launches polypropylene material to bolster industrial applications

3D printing: How it impacts your business 19:10:00 Watch Now

HP said its 3D printing partnership with BASF on materials has paid off with a new HP 3D High Reusability Polypropylene (PP) that will bolster production parts in automotive, consumer, industrial and medical industries.

According to HP, the HP 3D High Reusability PP enabled by BASF has the same properties as existing PPs, but is suited for piping, fluid systems and containers. The material is developed for HP's Jet Fusion 5200 3D Series of systems.

The company's 3D printing strategy has revolved around landing large industrial customers and a system portfolio that includes HP Metal Jet. 3D printing has also garnered attention as a way to supplement a strained supply chain during the COVID-19 pandemic. Consider:

HP said that its PP material is durable enough to create cost effective production parts via its additive manufacturing systems. To broaden the reach of its PP material, HP forged a partnership with Oechsler to develop applications for PP and the company's broader materials portfolio.

Partnerships with Extol, GKN/Forecast 3D, Henkel and Prototal are also expected to explore applications for the new PP material.

HP also expanded a bevy of partnerships to target industries and landed new customers for its HP Metal Jet technology including the US Marine Corps and Cobra Golf.

