HP revamps consumer PC lineup with 16-inch Spectre x360, 34-inch Envy all-in-one PC

HP is revamping its consumer lineup for Windows 11 and an expectation that devices are going to be increasingly used for work as much as play.

With its consumer PC lineup, HP is addressing everything from low-light video calls, ergonomics and collaboration as well as the usual streaming, entertainment and gaming use cases.

The headliners of HP's portfolio include:

The Spectre x360 16-inch 2-in-1 laptop that'll start at $1,639. The laptop includes a 5mp camera for video conferencing as well as the Intel Evo platform and 11th gen Intel Core i7. Memory is 16GB with 512GB of memory and 32GB of Intel Optane memory.

Envy 34-inch all-in-one desktop with 5K display and all-in-one detachable magnetic camera to catch multiple angles and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics. The all-in-one will start at nearly $2,000 and feature the 11th Gen Intel Core i7, 32GB of memory and 512GB of storage.

HP 11-inch Tablet PC, which has a 13MP front camera that rotates, is more affordable at $599. The device runs on Intel Pentium Silver N6000 with 4GB of memory and 128GB storage.

While those three aforementioned devices are premium, HP also made a few interesting moves at lower price points. For instance, HP 14-inch laptop runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute and has Windows 11. With the launch, HP is aiming to make ARM more mainstream.

In addition, HP launched the Pavilion all-in-one that comes in 27-inch and 24-inch models powered by AMD Ryzen. Another all-in-one is the HP 27-inch desktop PC and 24-inch version powered by AMD Ryzen.

Other interesting features include a beauty mode for video calls, screen time reminders and cameras that rotate and can be placed anywhere on a screen. HP has also launched a series of apps for creatives and a 34-inch curved monitor.

