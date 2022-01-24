HP rolls out new All-in-One PCs, desktops designed for all work environments

HP

HP on Monday unveiled new all-in-one PCs with HP Presence for effective collaboration, as well as new desktop PCs. The PC maker is also rolling out a new lineup of Z desktop workstations for designers, engineers and students that need high performance.

The new PCs, according to HP, were designed to help users focus and stay productive in modern work environments -- whether it's in a hybrid office setting, at home or elsewhere.

While professionals and creators may be moving around, there's still a segment who will be "sitting for long periods of time," Andy Rhodes, HP's global head of commercial systems and display solutions, said to reporters. "They want to log in and get right to it. They often have a desire for much more performance than anyone in the organization."

For professionals who need the best performance for collaboration, HP is introducing new all-in-ones integrated with HP Presence -- its collaboration and conferencing tools. They include a 5MP camera with HP Auto Frame, which keeps users in the frame even as they move around. Dynamic Voice Leveling automatically optimizes voice clarity for a consistent volume, while AI-noise reduction filters unwanted background noises. The optional 16MP binning (4MP) camera automatically captures more video detail when working in especially bright or dark areas.

The new HP AiO PCs can also automatically convert to standalone displays, helping IT teams get more use out of them. The devices also come with Wolf Security for Business.

For teams that need solid videoconferencing tools, HP is offering the HP Presence AiO Conferencing PC with Zoom Rooms. It's available with a 23.8" or 27" diagonal display and powered by a 12th Gen Intel processor and comes with Zoom Rooms software preinstalled. This AiO is expected to be available in May.

The HP EliteOne 800 G9 AiO Desktop PC comes with HP Presence, 12th Gen Intel processors and Windows 11. It's designed for hybrid workspaces -- with clean-desk cable management and a small footprint -- and is available with a 23.8" or 27" diagonal display, Wi-Fi 6E12, and Bluetooth 5.2. The stand also offers optional wireless charging. The PC is expected to be available in May.

Desktops



HP will be rolling out new devices within the Elite 800 G9 Desktop PC Series, powered by 12th Gen Intel processors and Nvidia RTX graphics. Overall, these desktop PCs are intended to provide adaptable performance, AI-enabled collaboration, as well as strong security and manageability.

HP

The HP Elite Mini 800 G9 Desktop PC is the size of a book but can connect up to eight displays. It can be paired with an HP E-Series Conferencing Monitor for a webcam, mic, and speakers. It's expected to be available in late March.

The HP Elite SFF 800 G9 Desktop PC also offers performance in a space-saving design. It's expected to be available in late March.

The HP Elite Tower 800 G8 Desktop PC delivers the high performance necessary for complex programs, rendering, and demanding graphics content. It's expected to be available in select markets in late February.

HP also announced the HP Elite 600 G9 Series Desktop PCs, expected to be available in late March, and HP Pro 400 G9 Series Desktop PCs, expected to be available starting in May, with 12th Gen Intel processors and DDR5 memory.

Workstations

The Z by HP entry desktop portfolio is built for designers working in multiple applications at once, 3D modeling, and complex visualization, including ray tracing and virtual reality. At CES earlier this month, HP announced the HP Z2 Mini G9, the world's most powerful mini workstation.

HP

The Z2 SFF G9, is designed to handle high-performance design, simulations, and real-time ray tracing -- all on a small form factor (SFF) workstation. It offers support for full-height, full-length Nvidia RTX professional graphics and next-gen Intel Core K-Series processors. It is expected to be available in March.

The HP Z2 Tower G9 is powered by next-gen Intel Core processors, including K-Series, and Nvidia RTX professional graphics. It is expected to be available in March.

The HP Z1 Tower G9 is designed to be HP's most affordable entry desktop workstation, offering ISV-certified hardware and industry-leading security. It is expected to be available in select markets in March.