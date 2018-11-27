HPE buys big data specialist BlueData

HPE on Tuesday announced that it will buy BlueData to expand its footprint as a supplier of artificial intelligence and analytics services. Based in Santa Clara, BlueData makes virtualization technology for big data and machine learning deployments. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

BlueData has a software platform called EPIC that allows enterprises to create Hadoop and Spark clusters in virtual environments. The pitch is that the combination of Docker containers, virtualization and big data tools makes it easier to deploy within data centers.

Going forward, HPE plans to combine BlueData's software platform with its existing software-defined infrastructure to offer customers an container-based service for AI, machine learning and big data analytics. The service, HPE said, will improve agility for data science teams and potentially reduce infrastructure costs.

"BlueData has developed an innovative and effective solution to address the pain points all companies face when contemplating, implementing, and deploying AI/ML and big data analytics," said Milan Shetti, SVP and GM, Storage and Big Data Global Business Unit at HPE. "We are excited about the significant value we can deliver for our customers by working with the talented team at BlueData."

Founded in 2012, BlueData currently has ties to a several corporate partners. The company has a reseller agreement with Dell EMC and its software is certified on some of Dell's hardware.

BlueData also received financial backing from Intel via its $20 million funding round in 2015. As part of the investment, Doug Fisher, general manager of Intel's software unit, joined BlueData's board. BlueData's current customers include Citi, GlaxoSmithKline, Nasdaq, and Macy's, among others.

