Rackspace teams with HPE to offer pay-per-use Kubernetes private cloud

Rackspace is rolling out two updates to its private cloud-as-a-service portfolio. In general, Rackspace said the updates will bring improved flexibility and economics for enterprise workloads, easier migration to the cloud, and architectural and data control.

More specifically, Rackspace is teaming up with HPE to offer a pay-as-you-go Kubernetes private cloud. With Kubernetes as a Service (KaaS), enterprises pay based on consumption for elastic infrastructure in a private cloud environment located in their datacenter, a colocation facility or a datacenter managed by Rackspace.

Rackspace is also offering a pay-as-you-go service for a VMware-based private cloud. Both services are delivered via HPE's GreenLake Hybrid Cloud, the latest expansion of the GreenLake suite, which HPE says is unique for its delivery of on-premise metered consumption.

"With the newest offering, organizations can now leverage a utility-based managed VMware private cloud available on- and off-premises, allowing for greater flexibility and cost transparency," said Ajay Patel, SVP and GM of cloud provider software business unit at VMware."

