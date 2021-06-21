HPE buys Determined AI, aims to meld model training with its HPC portfolio

special feature Managing AI and ML in the Enterprise The AI and ML deployments are well underway, but for CXOs the biggest issue will be managing these initiatives, and figuring out where the data science team fits in and what algorithms to buy versus build. Read More

Hewlett Packard Enterprise said it acquired Determined AI, a startup with an open-source machine learning platform to train models faster.

HPE said it will integrate Determined AI's technology with its artificial intelligence and high-performance computing portfolio.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

According to HPE, Determined AI will help it give businesses the ability to create models faster and deliver business value without worrying about infrastructure underneath. HPE is moving to a hardware-as-a-service model and using its Greenlake platform to scale infrastructure.

Determined AI's platform makes it easier to set up, configure and manage workstations and AI clusters on-premises and in the cloud. By abstracting infrastructure and its optimization, Determined AI aims to speed up model training. Determined AI, founded in 2017, is based in San Francisco.

Here's a look at the Determined AI components and a screenshot of its dashboard.

