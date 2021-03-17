HPE now offers its Ezmeral Data Fabric as a standalone service in latest portfolio update

HPE is announcing updates to its Ezmeral software portfolio that aim to bolster the platform's data analytics and governance capabilities.

Launched last year, HPE Ezmeral runs and controls applications and data, and also powers HPE GreenLake cloud services such as machine learning operations and containerization.

In this latest update, HPE said it's trying to address key data challenges such as sprawling data lakes, limited data visibility and governance. The new release will include the Ezmeral Data Fabric file system as a standalone offering that can run on any infrastructure or public cloud.

The HPE Ezmeral Data Fabric operates as the persistent store facility that HPE said can span multiple edge sites, multiple clouds, and hybrid environments, and is managed through one instance accessible via a global namespace.

HPE is also bringing in new software partners certified for Ezmeral via the HPE Ezmeral Marketplace.

HPE exited the software game in 2017 following the $8.8 billion spin-merge of its software portfolio with Micro Focus. The launch of Ezmeral marked the return of HPE's software efforts, and CTO Kumar Sreekanti said the company is now seeing an increase in enterprise adoption and new accounts.

"HPE Ezmeral is invaluable to our customers that are now embracing a digital-first strategy, as is evident with our continued growth into new enterprise accounts," said Sreekanti. "The enterprises that use data and artificial intelligence effectively are better equipped to evolve rapidly in a dynamic, constantly changing marketplace. The separate HPE Ezmeral Data Fabric data store and new HPE Ezmeral Marketplace provide enterprises with the environment of their choice, and with visibility and governance across all enterprise applications and data through an open, flexible, cloud experience everywhere."

More: