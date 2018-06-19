HPE unveils GreenLake Hybrid Cloud, a pay-per-use managed service

HPE on Tuesday announced GreenLake Hybrid Cloud, a consumption-based service that helps organizations manage IT in hybrid, public and private cloud environments.

It's the latest expansion of the GreenLake suite, which HPE says is unique in that it delivers on-premise metered consumption.

The GreenLake Hybrid Cloud specifically can manages cloud resources in various environments including AWS, Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack. It establishes controls for cost, security and compliance. It also automates cloud operations, which HPE says eliminates the need for staff dedicated to managing the hybrid environment on a day-to-day basis.

HPE developed GreenLake Hybrid Cloud with expertise gained from its acquisitions of the cloud consultancies Cloud Technology Partners and RedPixie.

Hybrid IT accounts for the bulk of the company's revenue. For the second quarter in fiscal 2018, HPE reported the segment brought in $6 billion in sales.

