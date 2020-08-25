HPE posts Q3 results ahead of estimates, solid as-a-service growth

HPE CEO Antonio Neri on growth, as-a-service, edge, and returning to offices Watch Now

HPE on Tuesday reported its third quarter financial results, slightly ahead of market expectations. The company benefited from solid growth in its as-a-service efforts, including its GreenLake services.

HPE's non-GAAP earnings came to 32 per share on revenue of $6.8 billion, down 6 percent from the prior-year period.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 23 cents per share on revenue of $6.06 billion.

HPE grew its annualized revenue run-rate (ARR) to $528 million, up 11 percent from the prior-year period. GreenLake services orders finished the quarter with a record 80 percent year-over-year growth.

The company "gained momentum in key areas of differentiation and accelerated our as-a-service pivot with strong ARR growth and a record number of HPE GreenLake services orders," CEO Antonio Neri said in a statement. "Navigating through the pandemic and planning for a post-COVID world have increased customers' needs for as-a-service offerings, secure connectivity, remote work capabilities and analytics to unlock insights from data that are aligned to our strategy. We see a tremendous opportunity to help our customers drive digital transformations as they continue to adapt to operate in a new world."

Neri also highlighted HPE's improved operational and supply chain execution in Q3.

Here are HPE's results by segment:

Compute revenue came to $3.4 billion, flat year-over-year.

Storage revenue was $1.1 billion, down 10 percent year-over-year.

Financial Services revenue came to $811 million, down 9 percent year-over-year.

Meanwhile, High Performance Compute & Mission Critical Systems (HPC & MCS) revenue was $649 million, up 3 percent from the prior-year period.

Intelligent Edge revenue was $684 million, down 12 percent year-over-year.

Advisory & Professional Services (A&PS) revenue was $226 million, down 7 percent year-over-year

HPE also announced a Q4 dividend of 12 cents a share, payable on Oct. 7.

For the fourth quarter, HPE estimates non-GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of 32 cents to 36 cents.