HP's new desktop PC is all about creating studio-quality video

Image: HP

HP on Thursday introduced a new 34-inch All-in-One Desktop PC with hardware and software designed to help users create, record and share studio-quality video. The new device supports capabilities like dual video streaming and camera switching, which allows you to show yourself and your work at the same time.

"We're spending a lot of time on video calls, and we're all creating content to share remotely in person and with co-located teams," Gretchen Irion, HP's director of education and commercial desktops product management, said in a presentation. "But also how we show up for these remote engagements has become part of your personal brand, and part of your company's brand."

It comes with a detachable, magnetic 16MP (4MP Binned) camera that you can move around on the screen bezel to find the best field of view. For instance, you could point it towards your desk to share notes or documents. Users have the option to add a second detachable camera to support dual video streams and camera switching.

Image: HP

In terms of software, the PC's new HP Keystone Correction automatically crops and flattens the image of the camera feed. This will give you a crisper digital image of pages or a whiteboard, for improved real-time sharing.

There's also a new HP Be Right Back feature that lets you change your video feed to a still feature, allowing you to take a break during video calls.

The 34-inch diagonal 5K display provides a 21:9 aspect ratio, while the HP Eye Ease low blue light panel reduces blue light wave exposure. The PC features 12th-Gen Intel processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics, as well as upgradable storage and memory with up to 128GB DDR5.

HP also announced its expanding its Dragonfly portfolio of ultra-light 2-in-1 convertible laptops. The new HP Dragonfly Folio G3 comes with an "intelligent inking" HP Dragonfly Folio Pen, which magnetically attaches to the device, features three programmable buttons and can wirelessly charge to 100% in 30 minutes. With HP Indirect Inking, users can draw on the display of the Dragonfly Folio and have it appear on a secondary connected display.

Image: HP

The Folio G3 also features an 8MP camera, as well as HP Auto Frame for video calls. Additionally, HP Dynamic Volce Leveling automatically adjusts your voice volume to maintain consistency, whether you are close or far from the microphone. The device also features Al-based noise reduction.

Meanwhile, the new HP Z32k G3 4K USB-C Display is the world's first IPS Black display with a Thunderbolt 4 connection. And the new HP 965 4K Streaming Webcam comes with features like AI face framing and autofocus.