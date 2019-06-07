Huawei CFO extradition hearing set for January 2020

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou is set to attend court on January 20, 2020 to appeal against her extradition to the United States, according to court documents.

The Canadian government had decided in March to allow the extradition process to move forward.

"The decision follows a thorough and diligent review of the evidence in this case," the Department of Justice Canada said in a release at the time. "The Department is satisfied that the requirements set out by the Extradition Act for the issuance of an Authority to Proceed have been met and there is sufficient evidence to be put before an extradition judge for decision."

In the United States, Meng is currently facing an indictment for allegedly misrepresenting Huawei's ownership and control of Iranian affiliate Skycom to banks, which breached UN, US, and EU sanctions.

Separately, Meng is also seeking a stay of extradition proceedings on several grounds, including allegations that she was denied her constitutional rights when the Canada Border Service Agency had taken her electronic devices and viewed its contents under the pretense that it was routine immigration check before she was arrested, according to Bloomberg.

Meng is also alleging that the United States' actions are politically motivated, citing comments by US President Donald Trump.



These allegations are similar to ones that were made by the Huawei CFO in a civil lawsuit in March.

Meng, who is also the daughter of the founder of Huawei, was arrested in Canada on December 1 and is currently on bail in Vancouver.

Tensions between Huawei and the United States have been running high, especially after the US government put the company on its Entity List, which requires US companies to gain approval from government to sell equipment to Huawei, effectively banning any interactions between US firms and Huawei.

Shortly after Huawei was put onto the Entity List, Google pulled Android support from Huawei. UK semiconductor giant Arm has also instructed its employees to suspend work with Huawei, while Taiwanese telcos Chunghwa Telecom and Taiwan Mobile and Japanese telcos SoftBank and KDDI have pulled back the sale of Huawei's new handsets due to Google's decision.

