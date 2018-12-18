Best Amazon Digital Day 2018 deals: Here's a sneak peek at the sale

Retailers are coming up with all sorts of shopping events to get you to buy their goods this holiday season. Last week, for instance, we told you about Green Monday. Now, Amazon is promoting a sale called "Digital Day."

See it now: Amazon Digital Day 2018 sale



What is Amazon Digital Day?

This is actually Amazon's third-annual Digital Day. It features "end-of-year deals" on digital content across the site. The point is, if you've just been given a new Kindle device, you can now fill it up with digital content -- on the cheap.

When is Amazon Digital Day 2018?

This year, Amazon Digital Day officially starts at midnight PT on Dec. 28, 2018. However, Amazon indicated some deals should start to go live from Dec. 26.

How to find Amazon Digital Day 2018 deals



Sign up on the Amazon Digital Day page to receive notifications for when the deals begin. You can shop Digital Day deals from here, or from your Amazon Fire TV, Fire tablet, Kindle, or compatible mobile device through the Amazon app and Amazon App Store.

Best Amazon Digital Day 2018 deals

Amazon said it's offering "thousands of deals," giving you the opportunity to save up to 80% on digital goods spanning multiple categories including: entertainment, reading, games and apps, kids, and software. Here is a sneak peek at the Digital Day sale:

