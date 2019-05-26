Huawei woes, OnePlus 7 Pro, Forerunner 945, and Pixel Slate improvements (MobileTechRoundup show #470)

Google, ARM, and other companies cut Huawei out of contracts in response to security concerns and the future of Huawei looks bleak. Kevin and Matt spent almost the first half of MobileTechRoundup show #470 talking about Huawei's woes.
- The future of Huawei is anyone's guess
- Honor 20 Pro first take
- A couple of days with the OnePlus 7 Pro
- Garmin Forerunner 945 review
- Coolpad Legacy is a very nice phone for $130
- Kevin is all in on Pixel 3XL – Moment case getting delivered today
- Patreon shout out – some freebies coming up
- Pixel Slate Chromebook deals for Memorial Day Weekend
- Chrome OS 76 makes it easier to enable GPU acceleration: Video
- More Chrome OS tablets in the works
- Google may add clipboard, Wi-Fi password, and phone number sharing between Chrome OS and Android
Running time: 83 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 95MB)
