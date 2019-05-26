Huawei woes, OnePlus 7 Pro, Forerunner 945, and Pixel Slate improvements (MobileTechRoundup show #470)

Huawei had a heck of a week last week and it seems Matt's expensive P30 Pro may not be worth much anymore. Kevin showed off improvements in the Pixel Slate, Garmin continues to impress, and one phone shines at $130.

By for The Mobile Gadgeteer | | Topic: Mobility

Google, ARM, and other companies cut Huawei out of contracts in response to security concerns and the future of Huawei looks bleak. Kevin and Matt spent almost the first half of MobileTechRoundup show #470 talking about Huawei's woes.

motr-logo1

 Image: ZDNet

Running time: 83 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 95MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

Related Topics:

Google Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware Reviews

More from Matthew Miller

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3