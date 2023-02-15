Huawei's new smartwatch flips open to reveal tiny companion earbuds

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
As wearable technology continues to evolve, from Bluetooth headphones attached to air filters to smartwatches that use your body to charge, it's only natural that the wireless earbuds and watch subcategories begin to intertwine.
Huawei's new Watch Buds give you the best of both worlds, with the goal of lessening the traditional burdens of wearable technology, like having to separately purchase earbuds and smartwatches, bulky and sometimes unattractive designs, and left and right earbud differentiation.
Also: The best Apple Watch deals right now
At a base level, the smartwatch half of the Watch Buds closely resembles a traditional timepiece, sporting a full-grain leather watchband, a 47mm AMOLED color screen, and the standard suite of fitness-tracking features. Huawei says the health tracking capabilities on the Watch Buds are comparable to the beefed-up health features on the Apple Watch Ultra; they solidify the notion that smartwatch manufacturers cater to both casual users and users with more rugged extracurriculars.
At 14.99mm thick, the Watch Buds are comprised of 21 layers of technological components, including photoelectric sensors, the charging unit for the earbuds, a magnetic attachment unit that keeps all the pieces intact, and of course, the earbuds.
The encapsulated earbuds are clearly the most exciting feature of the Watch Buds. According to Huawei, the earbuds use Adaptive Identification Technology, which eradicates the need for left or right-specific placements. Instead, Adaptive Identification Technology automatically regulates the left and right audio channels when users place the earbuds in their ears.
Also: The 5 best noise-canceling earbuds
The earbuds also support Triple Adaptive EQ, which optimizes sound quality based on the wearer's ear structure to deliver the best listening experience. Huawei achieves this by leveraging the earbuds' microphones and bone conduction sensors for a more accurate audio calibration.
Huawei says the earbuds are 50% smaller and 90% more space efficient than other earbuds on the market, which only makes sense if the actual smartwatch isn't counted as a charging case. They're also incredibly light; each bud weighing in at about a gram lighter than Apple's AirPods Pro and Bose's Quiet Comfort Earbuds.
As for battery life, Huawei estimates the watch to last up to three days per charge when used in factory default configurations. You can get up to seven days if the wearable is in power-saving mode.
Huawei's Watch Buds will start selling in the UK for £449.99 (roughly $540.32). Given ongoing international affairs, I don't expect a US release any time soon. Still, I'd say the price is fair for a smartwatch and a pair of true wireless earbuds, especially if both perform well on their own. By comparison, an Apple Watch Series 8 without cellular is about $399, and a pair of second-generation AirPods Pro retail for $249, a combined total of $648.