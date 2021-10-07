Hyper’s 6-in-1 USB-C Media Hub for iPad gains media keys

Image: Hyper

Over the last year, I've tested a lot of USB-C hubs for Apple's iPad lineup. They're all similar in that they plug into the iPad and provide several ports and connection options to connect Apple's tablet to another display and accessories. But Hyper's 6-in-1 USB-C Media Hub is different. The good kind of different.

Not only does it provide 6 different connections -- including a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB port, a microSD card reader, and an HDMI connection -- but the top of the hub has three giant buttons to control media playback.

A byproduct of Apple expanding its use of USB-C to the iPad Pro , iPad Air , and iPad Mini is that you can use the new media hub with any of those options.

There are magnets on the side of the hub that help keep it in place when attached to your iPad. Included in the box is an attachment that moves the hub from the side of your iPad, putting it closer to your desk.

On my iPad Pro, however, I preferred to use the hub connected directly to my tablet. This put the playback controls within easy reach.

Anyone who routinely uses the iPad with an external monitor and/or keyboard will surely relate how inconvenient it is to change songs or play/pause music. Apple's own keyboard accessories lack any shortcut keys to control media, leaving you to either use Control Center, which is accessed with a swipe down from the top-right corner of the screen or opening the Music app.

With physical buttons thanks to the hub, you're able to go back, slip ahead or pause a track quickly. However, I do wish, Hyper had included buttons to control the volume of the iPad.

As it is now, it's a fine hub that's small and lightweight, but it includes a convenient feature that I hope others will copy. Hyper's 6-in-1 USB-C Media Hub is available right now for $99.99, with orders shipping immediately.