Hyundai suspends factory production after worker tests positive for coronavirus

Hyundai Motor Company has shut down one of its car factories in South Korea after it was revealed an employee had contracted the novel coronavirus.



Since Friday, production at one of Hyundai's factories in its Ulsan Plant has been suspended. The employee that contracted the virus was initially screened on Thursday and confirmed to be positive on Friday.



The company has started disinfection procedures in areas where the employee worked and also quarantined five co-workers who made close contact with the infected employee.



The affected factory has around 4,000 workers and produces cars such as the Genesis GV80, Palisade, Santa Fe, and Tucson.



As of Friday, there have been 2,022 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus with 13 dead in South Korea. The number of confirmed cases is almost double that of only two days ago.



Out of the total confirmed cases, 1314 of them are from the city of Daegu and linked to the Shincheonji religious sect that is based there.



The rise in cases nationwide have caused multiple local tech firms to either suspend production or close down their facilities.



Earlier this week, South Korea's largest mobile carrier SK Telecom shut down its headquarters in Seoul following one of its employees becoming infected.



Samsung Electronics, meanwhile, temporarily suspended operations for its smartphone factory in Gumi over the weekend due to the coronavirus outbreak.

RELATED COVERAGE