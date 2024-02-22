I finally found a reliable wireless charger for all of my Pixel devices

All of my Pixel devices can be charged with one stand and that's a good thing. Jack Wallen/ZDNET

ZDNET's key takeaways

The Phelinta three-in-one charger

Charges all of your Pixel devices in one convenient place.

It isn't the fastest charger on the planet, but it does exactly what it needs to.

To this point, I was charging my Pixel 8 Pro on an aging Pixel stand, my Pixel Watch on its official charger, and my Pixel Buds Pro earbuds with a USB cable. It all worked but it wasn't exactly what I'd call tidy or efficient. I had cables on my desk that used up precious USB ports and took up unnecessary space.

I'd been on the lookout for a single charger that could take the place of those various options but had no luck. The stands were either geared for the original Pixel Watch, didn't offer a separate wireless option for my earbuds, or required multiple cables (which defeated one of my needs).

Also: The best MagSafe accessories

After a long time search, I finally found the Phelinta 3-in-one charger and purchased it on the spot. The charger in question can work with devices such as the Pixel Watch 2, Fitbit Versa 4 or 3, Sense 2, Google Pixel 8/7/6/5/4 (both standard and Pro models), Pixel Buds Pro, iPhones, and AirPods. Do note that the stand is not compatible with the Pixel Watch 1, Fitbit Versa 2, Charge 5, and other devices that aren't listed above.

View at Amazon

With a single USB-C cable, you can charge three devices at once. The only caveat is that it's not capable of fast charging. This is a 9-volt charger, so don't expect it to zap your phone to a full charge with lightning speed (more on this in a bit).

Also: The best Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro cases

But for those looking to have a single charging station for supported devices, this is a convenient option. Even better, it won't set you back a fortune.

The specs

7.5 W for iPhones

10/15 W for Android phones

2.5 W for watches

5 W for earbud charging cases

Anti-slip pads

Heat dissipation

Charging indicators

Connector type USB-C (1 port)

Price on Amazon: $46

My experience

There is nothing altogether fancy about this little charger. You plug it in, place your devices on it, and let them charge. It's not sexy and it's fairly basic. The good news is that it does exactly what you expect it to… charge things… and it does that job quite well.

Place your phone on the little shelf and it will immediately start charging. The same thing holds true for your watch and earbuds.

Charged. And done.

Although basic, I very much appreciate the simplicity and spare design. This little stand doesn't get in the way. It just is and just does.

Also: 5 tips to help you get better battery life from your Pixel Watch 2

However, I did run into one minor issue. I purchased two of these chargers, one for myself and one for my wife. While I had zero problems with mine, my wife found when she placed her phone on the charger, it indicated the charge time to full capacity was fairly lengthy (over 8 hours).

She tends to run her phone down to around 40-50% (because she's on it quite a bit and often gone from the house). As for myself, it's a rarity if my phone reaches anything below 60% charge. To get around my wife's issue, I disabled Adaptive Charging on her phone and the stand was then able to get her back to full in a reasonable amount of time. My phone did not have this issue, even with Adaptive Charging enabled.

Take note: I would caution you to not disable Adaptive Charging because it extends the life of your battery (so you don't find it less capable of holding a charge as the years go by). If you do go with this stand, make sure you find the right time to place your phone on it to get the right amount of charge.

Also: OnePlus' new '100-hour battery life' smartwatch may give the Pixel Watch a run for its money

I've found that going from roughly 60% charge to 100% never fails to occur while I'm asleep, so I always awake to a fully charged device. Of course, because I use my watch to track sleeping habits, that device gets charged once I've had my breakfast.

Other than that one caveat, we've not had any problems with this simple-to-use, tidy little charging stand.

ZDNET's buying advice

If you're tired of cable clutter or having to charge your phone, watch, and earbuds in different locations, I would highly recommend this well-designed stand that can bring all of those devices together and get them charged without any hassle. While it may not be perfect, it does the job reliably and without requiring you to spend too much money. If you like a tidy desk or nightstand, consider this a must-have.