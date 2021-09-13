I want an iPhone that doesn't do this!

A reader asked me what iPhone 13 improvement would be the most beneficial to me.

That's an interesting question that I'd not thought about.

But the answer is quite straightforward.

No, it's not a faster processor. I don't want a better camera. I don't want it to connect to satellites.

I would like one that didn't do this.

Those are all scratches. Thousands of them. Some deep, some light.

But there's a lot of them.

The iPhone's display scratches too easily.

Now, I'm not the most careful person with my things, and my iPhone is with me pretty much 24/7, but I still don't understand why it's so scratched.

After all, I've never dropped it onto the screen, never skidded it across rocks, and rarely have it in a pocket with keys or coins.

And yet the display is festooned with scratches.

For something that's not a year old, the display really hasn't stood up well to daily use.

In fact, it's terrible.

It's pretty bad road rash, despite the fact that my iPhone hasn't take a spill onto asphalt. In fact, it's so bad that there are times when I think that I've had a bad batch and the display wasn't subjected to the proper toughening and hardening process.

So that's what I want -- an iPhone that doesn't scuff and scar as easily.

Thoughts? What do you want from your next smartphone?