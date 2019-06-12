IBM adds AutoAI to Watson Studio to speed up data prep so data scientists can focus on models

IBM is aiming to use artificial intelligence inside of its Watson Studio data science platform to automate data prep and some of the drudgery needed before rolling out enterprise AI.
The data prep and governance tools are included in AutoAI. AutoAI will be core to Watson Studio and its efforts to free up data scientists to focus on models. According to Forrester, 60% of respondents cited data quality as a big hurdle to deploying AI.
Watson Studio is combining AutoAI along with its Watson Machine Learning to automate core steps in deploying AI. AutoAI is available in Watson Studio on IBM Cloud. Key features include:
- Automation of data preparation and preprocessing.
- Model development and feature engineering.
- Hyperparameter optimization to build data science and AI models.
- A suite of model types for data science including gradient boosted trees and processes to experiment with machine learning.
- IBM Neural Networks Synthesis (NeuNeuS), which is in open beta. NeuNueS allows data scientists to optimize speed or accuracy and track model training.
For IBM, AutoAI is part of a Watson Studio build out as well as a broader data science portfolio that includes IBM Watson Assistant and Discovery and Watson Machine Learning.
