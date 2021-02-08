IBM, Palantir forge partnership in low-code AI data processing space

IBM and Palantir have announced a partnership to merge hybrid cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), data processing, and operational technology in a new enterprise offering.

On Monday, the companies said the new solution, Palantir for IBM Cloud Pak for Data, will "simplify how businesses build and deploy AI-infused applications with IBM Watson and help users access, analyze, and take action on the vast amounts of data that is scattered across hybrid cloud environments without the need for deep technical skills."

Palantir for IBM Cloud Pak for Data brings together Palantir Foundry, a data integration and analysis platform, and IBM Cloud Pak for Data services, including IBM Watson.

The new enterprise product has been built to reduce data silos and cut out the technical expertise generally required to make use of AI analysis. According to IBM, the offering will be a "no/low-code" platform for deploying AI applications able to process data effectively and quickly, "extend[ing] existing enterprise systems and accelerate their digital transformation."

As part of the partnership, Palantir is adopting Red Hat OpenShift for improved technological compatibility in hybrid cloud environments.

Clients in the retail, financial, manufacturing, healthcare, and telecommunications fields are of particular focus to IBM and Palantir through the partnership. For example, Palantir for IBM Cloud Pak could be used by retailers to analyze supply and demand trends, or in healthcare, the solution could be used to unify data across silos and provide more consistent datasets to medical professionals.

Palantir for IBM Cloud Pak for Data is expected to be generally availabile in March 2021.

"Palantir was founded to build software for the world's most critical institutions," commented Alex Karp, Palantir CEO. "Our partnership with IBM combines our forces to put our joint solution into the hands of the institutions and people who need it most and will propel the world's most critical institutions into an unprecedented new digital age. We share IBM's commitment to the adoption of responsible and ethical AI."

In other recent IBM news, in January, the tech giant acquired Salesforce consultancy firm 7Summits to further its goals in digital transformation, hybrid cloud, and AI. IBM also purchased Taos, a multi-cloud consulting and managed services firm, in the same month.

