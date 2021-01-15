IBM continues shopping spree with Taos acquisition to boost hybrid cloud business

IBM has announced entering into an agreement to acquire cloud-focused MSP Taos.

Adding Taos, IBM said, would further its cloud migration and transformation capabilities, which it touted is an important aspect of its hybrid cloud platform growth strategy.

"Taos adds the deep expertise, public cloud partnerships, and innovative solutions needed to drive growth and adoption of IBM's hybrid cloud platform throughout the Americas," senior vice president of the company's cloud application innovation business, as well as IBM Global Business Services chief operating officer, John Granger, said.

"The platform gives enterprises the freedom to choose from multiple providers to best meet their business and IT needs, and we are committed to helping our clients successfully navigate their open hybrid cloud journeys with those providers."

IBM said Taos is one of the largest multi-cloud consulting and managed services firms in North America.

Based out of San Jose in California, the 30-year old company has its hands in technology, financial services, healthcare, retail, transportation, and education sectors.

"Our laser-like focus on helping clients migrate to the cloud, modernise multi-cloud platforms, and manage hybrid cloud environments over the past several years is a natural fit with IBM Global Business Services," Taos CEO Hamilton Yu said. "Our team brings over 300 certifications with leading public clouds to serve clients throughout North America, and we're thrilled to join forces with IBM and tap into its global delivery capabilities."

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed and the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. It's pencilled for completion in the first quarter of 2021.

Earlier this week, IBM announced acquiring Salesforce consultancy provider 7Summits to advance the firm's Salesforce, cloud, and AI ambitions.

7Summits will join IBM Global Business Services' Salesforce arm, which IBM says is facing a "rising client demand" for business transformation services.

IBM in late December also revealed plans to scoop up Nordcloud, a Helsinki-based company that focuses on cloud integration in Europe.

IBM said the purchase advances its cloud migration services and tools.

It followed from an announcement in mid-December that fintech Expertus Technologies would be joining IBM, allowing the company to obtain "decades of consulting experience to address the most pressing payment modernisation challenges of financial institutions" in one stroke.

