IBM, Verizon partner to develop 5G enabled IoT technologies for industrial sector

IBM and Verizon on Wednesday announced a new partnership focused on 5G enabled IoT technologies for the industrial sector. The companies said they will collaborate on technologies that improve operations, optimize production quality and enhance worker safety.

The plan is to leverage Verizon's 5G and multi-access edge compute capabilities, IoT devices and sensors, along with IBM's AI, hybrid multicloud, edge computing, asset management and connected operations technologies.

With 5G shifting workloads from the edge device to centralized systems, IBM and Verizon posit that these joint technologies could reduce the cost of processing and requirements for edge devices, making applications more cost-effective.

"The industrial sector is undergoing unprecedented transformation as companies begin to return to full-scale operations, aided by new technology to help reduce costs and increase productivity," said Bob Lord, SVP of Cognitive Applications, Blockchain and Ecosystems for IBM. "Through this collaboration, we're building upon our longstanding relationship with Verizon to help industrial enterprises capitalize on joint solutions that are multi-cloud ready, secured and scalable, from the data center all the way out to the enterprise edge."

