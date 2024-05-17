iMessages 'not delivered' yesterday? Here's what happened
iMessage appeared to be restored after blacking out globally. According to Downdetector.com, thousands of Apple device users reported experiencing issues while using iMessage on Thursday afternoon.
Many reported they saw the "not delivered" flag while trying to send texts using the chat service. The tracking site received over 13,000 reports of iMessage not working properly.
The problem was reported worldwide, including to carriers Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile.
After iMessage was restored, Apple's System Status page was updated to notify of "resolved issues" for its services iMessage, Apple Messages for Business, FaceTime, and Homekit.
Users were unable to use iMessage and Facetime, while they may have experienced a problem with Apple Messages for Business and Homekit, the page explained. The iPhone maker said the problems lasted from 5:39 p.m. ET to 6.:35 p.m. ET.
Apple didn't elaborate on what caused the issue or its scale.