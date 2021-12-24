Improve your golf game with this golf simulator that's on sale

StackCommerce

Technology has made golf, and golf training, more accessible. Before, you had to travel and bring expensive clubs with you to enjoy top courses. Now, LIDAR scanning and simulation tools have made it possible to practice every day -- on the toughest courses in the world -- without leaving your home.

If you're missing the links once the snow falls, the TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator uses advanced software and sensors to give you a full experience on real-life courses.

The core of TruGolf is the E6 CONNECT software. It offers a full range of analytics to parse your game in minute detail, with 97 carefully simulated full courses, practice ranges, and other tools to keep your mind on the course.

The software gathers data from the TruGolf Mini sensor. Clipped onto the handle of the trainer, the sensor tracks the club path, face angle, angle of attack, and swing tempo. With each swing, the post-swing analyzer offers information you can use to improve the next one. And as the data collects over time, you'll get a fuller picture of your game.

The impact trainer is built to feel just like a real club, right down to the weight distribution. It even has a built-in "click" when you connect with the ball to create the feeling of a solid hit off the tee.

This simulator offers skills challenges, mini-games, exercises, and other tools for you to keep working on your game. Since it works with both iOS and PCs, you can take it with you and set it up anywhere. Whether you're new to golf and want to improve or don't want to let your game slip during the winter, you'll find this to be the perfect opportunity keep your eye on the ball. For a limited time, you can get the TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator on sale for $254.15 (reg. $399) with promo code MERRY15.