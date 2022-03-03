Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

In 15 seconds, Apple created a whole world of intrigue

Marketing is easy, right? It seems to be when you're hyping yet another Apple event.

screen-shot-2022-03-02-at-9-56-55-pm.png

Do you see a slight, human wobble?

 Screenshot by ZDNet

What's all the fuss about?

What did I miss?

When did I miss it?

What could it be?

I simply have to know.

These, and other short, blunt utterances surely echoed around the firmament as soon as Apple announced it was holding, gasp, another event on March 8.

ZDNet Recommends: iPhone 13 Pro Max

$824.99 at Amazon

Yes, there was an invitation. No, you weren't invited. Yes, you can watch it on YouTube. And, wait, what does "Peek Performance" mean?

It's all too easy for Apple, isn't it? Some junior creative gets to design these invitations and search a thesaurus for a suitable pun, while millions of people wonder what it all signifies. Because it always signifies something deep.

A mere invitation wasn't enough for Apple, however. Its latest SVP of marketing, Greg Joswiak, had to emit a little video on Twitter.

Hundreds of thousands stared at it and speculated.

Could this be colorful new Macs  or even iPads ? No, surely this was something to do with AR.

One erudite figure was convinced this could, perhaps, maybe signal the arrival of Apple Glasses. Because you see, he perceived "a slight, human wobble" in the camera movement within these few seconds.

That's the point of all this hype, though, isn't it? 

It's trying to create a slight, human wobble. 

It's trying to make you believe something astonishing -- well, at least intriguing or vaguely interesting -- is about to arrive, when the greater likelihood is that you'll see a few upgrades here, a few upgrades there and, only perhaps, a peek at something new.

Or not.

ZDNet Recommends

The best iPhones

The best iPhones

You can find iPhone models directly from Apple starting from $399.

Read More

I, long ago, reached the stage when I feared these invitations made senior Apple executives giggle.

How are we going to fool them this time?

What are we going to tease, and how are we going to tease it?

Wait, do we actually have anything to tease this time? Does it really matter?

Oh, what am I saying? March 8 will be a veritable revelation. It'll be full of fine aerial shots of Apple's spaceship and finely scripted Apple executives enunciating superlatives.

Hey, there might even be a bargain iPhone SE , as well as a new iPad Air .

Those would be twin peeks, wouldn't they?

Apple

Laptops | iPhone | Hardware | Mobility | Smartphones | Tablets
Show Comments

Related