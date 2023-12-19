Insta360 is teaming up with Garmin and Apple, and the reason makes so much sense

Insta360

One of my wrists always has a Garmin watch on it when I exercise and I also regularly use an Insta360 camera to capture video footage on my road running, trail running, and cycling. Now, Insta360 has announced you will be able to overlay key stats recorded by Garmin onto your Insta360 camera video footage.

The integration relies on accurate time syncing of the Garmin data and your Insta360 video content. That connection means you'll need to ensure the clocks on both devices are set to the time zone where you are exercising, so the data from Garmin syncs up properly. In the Insta360 smartphone application, you simply select your Garmin Connect account and then all of the data syncing happens in the background.

After tapping Stats in the video preview, various pieces of data captured in Garmin Connect can be shown around the edges of your video when you export and share it. Stats include GPS track, elevation, heart rate, speed, pace, and more. If you are a creator sharing your data, then the stats provide a more immersive experience for the viewer.

I'm also planning to use this feature for training sessions, since I will then be able to review my performance with video footage of surrounding conditions that might have impacted my results. It's tough to replay training sessions in your mind when you're only looking at a standard map view of your data. I'm also interested in checking pace, speed, and heart-rate changes on my routes.

You might be wondering if you can actually control your Insta360 camera from your Garmin watch -- and there is indeed a widget in the Garmin Connect store that works with several Insta360 cameras. The Insta360 Remote widget works with the OneRS camera that I use most of the time. The widget has more than 100 ratings, nearly all at the five-star level.

After receiving the news from Garmin today, I went through the connection process and learned that data captured from an Apple Watch is also supported by Insta360 cameras. In addition, there is a full Insta360 app for the Apple Watch, so you can control the camera in its different modes and resolutions.

All in all, it seems there's some compelling reasons to consider the Insta360 as a preferred action camera for athletes and content creators