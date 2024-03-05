Instagram DMs get an edit feature and Threads gets gestures

Meta

Meta rolled out updates for two of its social media networks, including the ability for Instagram users to edit messages within 15 minutes of sending them and gestures in the Threads app for quick interactions, like swiping right to like a post or swiping left to hide one.

Like other messaging apps, Instagram users can now long-press a direct message (DM) they have sent until a menu pops up, select "Edit," and resend the edited message. This process can only be done within 15 minutes of initially sending the message.

Also: What is Lapse? Everything to know about the popular invite-only social media app

Instagram can now also toggle read receipts in DMs, which lets others know you've read their message -- or not. Users can enable read receipts for their DMs in their Instagram account settings.

Additionally, Instagram users can reply to messages with stickers, GIFs, videos, photos, and voice messages, as well as save their favorite stickers. Users can also pin up to three chats to the top of their inbox for quick access by long-pressing the chat and tapping "Pin."

Also: I tried replacing Twitter with Bluesky, Threads, and Mastodon: What I found



Finally, Instagram has incorporated Themes into DMs, letting users change the entire theme for a chat. This will change the background, the colors of the message bubbles, and the rest of the visuals.

Threads got some love as well. While the app hasn't gotten flashy graphics or read receipts (yet), it did receive gestures in the latest app update. Gestures let users swipe right to like a post or left to hide one for quick interactions, though only in the For You tab.